Principled Engagement With Russia Important To US National Interest - Sullivan
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 08:24 PM
The United States must engage with Russia because such action is ever more important to the US national interest, US ambassador to Russia nominee John Sullivan said during his nomination hearing on Wednesday
"The need for principled engagement with Russia is as important to our national interest as ever," Sullivan told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.