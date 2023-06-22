Principles of Concept Banning Biological, Toxin Weapons Systematically Violated - Putin

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The principles approved by the concept on the prohibition of biological and toxin weapons have been systematically violated recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"In the current difficult international conditions, it is very important to preserve and strengthen the existing mechanisms of multilateral cooperation in the field of countering various biological threats. First of all, this concerns the convention on the prohibition of biological and toxin weapons, which entered into force almost half a century ago.

Unfortunately, the principles approved by this fundamental document have been systematically violated recently," Putin said addressing the participants and organizers of the International Scientific and Practical Conference "Global Threats to Biological Security: Problems and Solutions."

Useful initiatives to simplify the non-proliferation regime often encounter opposition from a number of states seeking to use existing international problems to ensure their own biological security at the expense of others, the president added.