UrduPoint.com

Principles Of Concept Banning Biological, Toxin Weapons Systematically Violated - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Principles of Concept Banning Biological, Toxin Weapons Systematically Violated - Putin

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The principles approved by the concept on the prohibition of biological and toxin weapons have been systematically violated recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"In the current difficult international conditions, it is very important to preserve and strengthen the existing mechanisms of multilateral cooperation in the field of countering various biological threats. First of all, this concerns the convention on the prohibition of biological and toxin weapons, which entered into force almost half a century ago.

Unfortunately, the principles approved by this fundamental document have been systematically violated recently," Putin said addressing the participants and organizers of the International Scientific and Practical Conference "Global Threats to Biological Security: Problems and Solutions."

Useful initiatives to simplify the non-proliferation regime often encounter opposition from a number of states seeking to use existing international problems to ensure their own biological security at the expense of others, the president added.

Related Topics

Century Russia Vladimir Putin All From Opposition

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global ..

PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global Financing Pact Summit'

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

12 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

12 hours ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.