Printing Office In Russia's Belgorod Comes Under Fire, No Injuries Reported - Employee

April 01, 2022

A printing office in the Russian city of Belgorod, located nearly 25 miles north of the border with Ukraine, has come under fire on Friday morning, with its employee miraculously surviving during the shelling, a member of the office's staff told Sputnik

"Yes, we were shelled, we are on the site now ...

The rescue service workers told us there were helicopters, from which the shooting was conducted," the employee said.

She added that the attack had damaged the windows and office equipment.

Earlier in the day, a fire occurred in Belgorod's petroleum depot. The city's authorities said that the incident was caused by the attack of the two Ukrainian helicopters, which had entered Russian airspace at a low altitude, and that no one was injured in the fire.

