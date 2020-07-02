UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prison Authorities Agree To Allow Catalan Separatist Leaders To Go Home On Weekends

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Prison Authorities Agree to Allow Catalan Separatist Leaders to Go Home on Weekends

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The assessment boards of three Spanish jails, where Catalan separatist leaders are serving their sentences for organizing an illegal independence referendum, are ready to grant them greater freedoms and let them go home on weekends, Amand Caldero, secretary general of criminal measures at the Catalan justice department, said on Thursday.

"Prison authorities support introducing a level three [prison] regime in all cases," Caldero said during a press conference.

Level three means that inmates can spend weekends at home but need to sleep in jails from Monday to Thursday. The jailed separatist leaders have been allowed to leave prisons during weekdays for work for three months.

The proposal now requires the approval of the Secretariat of Criminal Measures but can be appealed by the prosecutor's office in court.

In 2017, Catalonia held a referendum in which over 90 percent of voters supported the region's independence from Spain. Madrid declared the referendum illegal and arrested a number of pro-independence leaders. The Supreme Court of Spain has sentenced nine pro-independence Catalan leaders to between 9 and 13 years in prison on sedition charges, while three other officials were ordered to pay fines over disobedience.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Madrid Independence Spain Criminals 2017 All From Court

Recent Stories

Infinix Unveils Exciting Lucky Draw with Mega Disc ..

5 seconds ago

London Mayor Says Extra Police to Monitor City on ..

25 minutes ago

ADDED begins implementation of mSMEs coalition pro ..

1 hour ago

23 held during crackdown against criminals, drug p ..

25 minutes ago

Scottish Gaelic headed for collapse: research

25 minutes ago

Chief Minister grieved at loss of lives in Murree ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.