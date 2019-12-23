UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prison Clashes Leave 36 Dead In Honduras

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 01:04 PM

Prison clashes leave 36 dead in Honduras

At least 36 people were killed in weekend clashes in Honduran prisons as the military and police try to regain control after a spate of murders linked to the criminal gangs plaguing the country

Tegucigalpa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :At least 36 people were killed in weekend clashes in Honduran prisons as the military and police try to regain control after a spate of murders linked to the criminal gangs plaguing the country.

On Sunday afternoon, 18 gang members died in a clash between inmates at El Porvenir prison, 60 kilometers (40 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa.

"Firearms, knives and machetes" were used in the brawl, which also left 10 wounded, Lieutenant Jose Coello, a spokesman for the National Inter-Institutional Security Force (Fusina), told local media.

On Friday night, 18 prisoners died and 16 were wounded in a shooting at the prison in the port town of Tela, northwest of the capital.

The killings came shortly after President Juan Orlando Hernandez -- grappling with a wave of prison killings -- ordered the army and the police on Tuesday to take control of the country's 27 prisons, which are badly overcrowded with some 21,000 inmates.

The security forces later said they were deploying about 1,200 military and police in 18 facilities classified as "high risk." Hernandez announced the crackdown after the killings on December 14 of five members of the feared MS-13 gang by a fellow detainee at the high-security prison in La Tolva, east of Tegucigalpa.

That came just a day after Pedro Idelfonso Armas, the warden of Honduras's main high security prison in Santa Barbara, El Pozo, was shot dead in the south of the country.

The security ministry had suspended Armas shortly before his death, amid an investigation into his presence during the October 26 murder of Magdaleno Meza, a drug kingpin whose confession and notebooks linked him to the president's brother, Juan Antonio "Tony" Hernandez.

Meza's account books were used as evidence in the New York trial of Hernandez, who was subsequently convicted on four counts of drug trafficking.

He faces sentencing -- possibly for life -- in January.

The president condemned the conviction of his younger brother, saying it was based on "the testimony of confessed assassins." A video circulating on social media shows the 52-year-old Armas talking with Meza when prison guards opened a locked gate, allowing a dozen inmates to burst in to stab and fatally shoot him.

In statements to the AFP, Meza's lawyer, Carlos Chajtur, publicly accused the government of having ordered his client to be killed in retaliation for having collaborated with US justice in the trial against Hernandez.

- Drugs, gangs, poverty- On Sunday night military and police chiefs told the press that the wave of violence inside prisons "is an escalation of the criminal world to try to prevent Fusina (...) from imposing the necessary controls in the country's penal centers".

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Honduras (OHCHR) said it observed "with alarm the violence inside prisons", and urged the state "to guarantee the life and respect of human rights to those deprived of liberty and proceed to a prompt, effective and transparent investigation." Honduras is plagued by drug trafficking, gangs, poverty and corruption.

It suffers one of the highest murder rates in the world outside areas of armed conflict, having registered 41.2 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 2018.

To fight this scourge, Hernandez created a military police force financed by a new tax, and built special prisons for gang members.

The sky-high crime rate has been a key factor behind a wave of migration toward the United States, notably by minors who say they fear being forced into gangs.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Corruption World Army Police United Nations Drugs Social Media Died Santa Barbara Tegucigalpa El Porvenir Orlando New York United States Honduras Turkish Lira January October December Criminals Sunday 2018 Media From Government

Recent Stories

POL prices are likely to go high on first day of n ..

5 minutes ago

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza Slams B ..

2 minutes ago

UN Afghan envoy calls for safeguarding final stage ..

2 minutes ago

Messi returns to Argentina for Christmas break

2 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly down as festive break approac ..

5 minutes ago

Does your season of birth affect your mortality ri ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.