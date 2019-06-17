Prison Revolt in Paraguay Leaves 10 People Dead - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) A total of 10 people died during a riot in the San Pedro prison in Paraguay, with five of them having been beheaded, local media reported.

Four people died of sustained burns, while one more died later in a hospital, the ABC Color reported on Sunday, citing prosecutors.

The riot also reportedly left at least 10 people injured.

Nine out of 10 victims were members of the Rotela criminal group. The riot is thought to have started as a conflict between Rotela and members of Brazil's criminal group, called Primer Comando da Capital.