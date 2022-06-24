Prison terms of 5, 9 years for two Cuban dissident artists

A Cuban court on Friday sentenced dissident performance artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara to five years in prison and rapper Maykel Castillo to nine years, prosecutors announced

Havana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :A Cuban court on Friday sentenced dissident performance artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara to five years in prison and rapper Maykel Castillo to nine years, prosecutors announced.

Alcantara was found guilty of the crime of "offending the symbols of the homeland, contempt and public disorder," and Castillo of contempt and assault, the attorney general's office said in a statement. Both men have already spent several months behind bars.

Alcantara is the leader of the San Isidro protest movement (MSI) of artists and intellectuals pressing for free speech and other rights in the communist island nation.

Castillo co-authored the song "Patria y Vida" ("Fatherland and Life" -- a play on Fidel Castro's "Fatherland or Death" slogan) which has become a refrain for protesters and government critics, but has angered the authorities.

Alcantara was arrested on July 11 last year when he set out to join thousands of Cubans who took to the streets in unprecedented protests against the government.

He has been held in prison since then, awaiting trial, and his family have said he was in poor health.

Alcantara was named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people of 2021, and is considered a prisoner of conscience by Amnesty International.

The United States and others have repeatedly called for his release.

Castillo, known as Latin Grammy winner "Osorbo," has been in prison since May last year.

He is charged with "resistance," contempt and "aggression" for participating a year ago into a smaller protest in Havana.

Prosecutors had asked for prison terms of seven and 10 years for the pair.