Prisoner Exchange Between DPR, Kiev to Be Held Before Easter Holidays - Ombudswoman

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Kiev will exchange prisoners in line with "10 for eight" formula before Easter holidays, DPR ombudswoman Daria Morozova said on Wednesday.

In late March, Morozova said that DPR invited Kiev to hold prisoner exchange in accordance with the "10 for eight" formula, but the Ukrainian authorities categorically rejected this proposal.

"After long negotiations, we managed to convince Ukraine's representatives to conduct the exchange before the Easter holidays ... The parties were able to agree on the exchange of detainees in accordance with the '10 for eight' formula," Morozova told reporters.

The first in two years prisoner exchange in Donbas took place on December 29. Kiev returned 124 people to the Donbas republics, while 76 people returned to the territories controlled by the Ukrainian authorities.