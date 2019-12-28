UrduPoint.com
Prisoner Exchange Between Kiev, Donbas To Be Held On December 29 - DPR Ombudswoman

Prisoner Exchange Between Kiev, Donbas to Be Held on December 29 - DPR Ombudswoman

A prisoner exchange between Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk (DPR) and Luhansk will be held on December 29 and be based on "87 for 55 formula," DPR ombudswoman Daria Morozova said on Saturday

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) A prisoner exchange between Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk (DPR) and Luhansk will be held on December 29 and be based on "87 for 55 formula," DPR ombudswoman Daria Morozova said on Saturday.

"Kiev and Donbas have agreed on the date of the prisoner exchange based on the principle of 'all identified for all identified.' This Sunday, December 29, that is, before New Year's Eve, as it was agreed by the Normandy Four leaders, the Ukrainian side is expected to hand over 87 people. Donetsk and Luhansk [republics], in turn, will free 55 people," Morozova said in a statement.

