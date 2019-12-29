(@imziishan)

HORLIVKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) The prisoner exchange between Ukraine and the self-proclaimed people's republics of Luhansk (LPR) and of Donetsk (DPR) has started on Sunday in Donbas region, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

DPR ombudswoman Daria Morozova said that LPR representatives has already left for the Ukrainian territory to start the procedure.

"We are currently at the Mayorsk checkpoint. Luhansk [representatives] have already gone to the Ukrainian territory to exchange [prisoners]. After that, a Ukrainian delegation will come here and we could be able to verify our people," Morozova told reporters.