Prisoner Exchange Between Kiev, People's Republics Of Donetsk, Luhansk Starts In Donbas

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 02:00 PM

HORLIVKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) The prisoner exchange between Ukraine and the self-proclaimed people's republics of Luhansk (LPR) and of Donetsk (DPR) has started on Sunday in Donbas region, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

DPR ombudswoman Daria Morozova said that LPR representatives has already left for the Ukrainian territory to start the procedure.

"We are currently at the Mayorsk checkpoint. Luhansk [representatives] have already gone to the Ukrainian territory to exchange [prisoners]. After that, a Ukrainian delegation will come here and we could be able to verify our people," Morozova told reporters.

