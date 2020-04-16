The prisoner exchange between Kiev and the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic has been completed, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The prisoner exchange between Kiev and the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic has been completed, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

According to the Sputnik correspondent, the procedure went without any incident.

Meanwhile, DPR ombudswoman Daria Morozova said that Kiev handed over 10 people to the DPR during prisoner swap in Donbas, while the DPR handed over nine people to Kiev.

�The first in two years prisoner exchange in Donbas took place on December 29. Kiev returned 124 people to the Donbas republics, while 76 people returned to the territories controlled by the Ukrainian authorities.