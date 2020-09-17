UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prisoner Swap In Donbas Impossible Until Revision Of Election Rules - LPR Representative

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:00 AM

Prisoner Swap in Donbas Impossible Until Revision of Election Rules - LPR Representative

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) A new exchange of prisoners in Donbas is impossible until Ukraine's unicameral parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, brings the election resolution in line with the Minsk agreements, Olga Kobtseva, a representative of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in the humanitarian subgroup, told reporters.

The Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas met Wednesday by videoconference. The next meeting is scheduled for September 30.

"The exchange is impossible without bringing the resolution of the Verkhovna Rada on local elections into line with the Minsk agreements. How will we exchange prisoners if this resolution crosses out the Minsk agreements? This is the stumbling block that does not allow further progress in the negotiation process," Kobtseva said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian parliament set regular local elections for October 25, but they will not take place on the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions not controlled by Kiev. According to the adopted resolution, elections in these territories can take place, in particular, after the withdrawal of all "armed units" and the transfer of control over the Ukrainian-Russian border.

In July, Russia's envoy to the Contact Group, Boris Gryzlov, said the decision of the Verkhovna Rada to hold local elections contradicted the Minsk agreements.

Related Topics

Election Resolution Exchange Ukraine Russia Parliament Minsk Progress Luhansk Donetsk Kiev July September October Border All

Recent Stories

Pandemic Risks Decade of Progress on Health, Educa ..

7 hours ago

US Holds Talks With Singapore on Terror Threat, So ..

7 hours ago

Assailants kill man, took body with them

7 hours ago

Parliament building illuminated to observe patient ..

7 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts further 93,682 COVID-19 t ..

8 hours ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.