Prisoner Swap in Donbas 'Positive Signal' Ahead of Normandy Four Talks - German Lawmaker

The prisoner exchange between Ukraine and the breakaway republics in Donbas that took place earlier in April is a "positive signal" ahead of the upcoming talks of the foreign ministers of the Normandy format countries, Andrej Hunko, a member of the German parliament for The Left (Die Linke) party, told Sputnik, noting that the main goal now is to implement the decisions made at the summit in Paris in December

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The prisoner exchange between Ukraine and the breakaway republics in Donbas that took place earlier in April is a "positive signal" ahead of the upcoming talks of the foreign ministers of the Normandy format countries, Andrej Hunko, a member of the German parliament for The Left (Die Linke) party, told Sputnik, noting that the main goal now is to implement the decisions made at the summit in Paris in December.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that he and his counterpart from Russia, Germany and France would hold negotiations on the Ukrainian crisis settlement via a video conference on Thursday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, said that Russia was interested in the Donbas conflict settlement and believed that it was necessary to finish the "homework" within the agreements reached in Paris.

"It is good that the negotiations continue. The Normandy format has become the most important platform for negotiations on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. Now, it is important that the agreements reached at the Paris meeting be specified and implemented.

The previous prisoner exchange was a positive signal. In addition to the separation of forces along the contact line, now we need to make progress, first of all, on the agreed political reforms for the special status of Donbas in order to come to a political settlement of the conflict," Hunko said.

On April 16, Ukraine and the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) exchanged prisoners for the first time this year Kiev handed over 10 people to the DPR and received nine in return. Kiev and the Luhansk People's Republic also exchanged prisoners under the 11 for 7 formula.

The Normandy Four format was established in 2014 to mediate the conflict in eastern Ukraine. The latest meeting of the Normandy Four leaders took place on December 9 in Paris after a three-year hiatus and resulted in a joint communique that outlined the next steps in the peace process, including an "all-for-all" exchange of conflict-related detainees, a ceasefire and the coordination of new areas for the disengagement of forces.

