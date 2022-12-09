Prisoner Swap Not Step Towards Overcoming Crisis Between Russia, United States - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) It is wrong to conclude that the exchange of Russian businessman Viktor Bout and US basketball player Brittney Griner is a step towards overcoming the crisis between Russia and the United States, relations between the countries are still in a deplorable state, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Negotiations dealt exclusively with the topic of exchanges. It is probably wrong to draw hypothetical conclusions that this could be a step towards overcoming the crisis that we have in bilateral relations. No, bilateral relations continue to be in a deplorable state," Peskov said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.