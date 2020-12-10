Prisoner Swap With Kiev by End of Year Impossible - DPR Ombudswoman

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) It is impossible to carry out an exchange of detainees between the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Kiev by the end of 2020, DPR ombudswoman Daria Morozova said.

"The DPR is currently fully ready for the exchange. This is a key humanitarian issue, so we are always ready for exchanges, which cannot be said about our opponents," Morozova told reporters.

She said one of the main conditions of previous prisoner swaps had been the "procedural clearing" of the released persons. The DPR has fulfilled these obligations, but Kiev continues to prosecute 50 citizens transferred to the territory of the republic as a result of the 2019-2020 exchanges.

Without "procedural clearing" of these persons, the previous swap stages are considered incomplete, which makes it impossible to discuss new stages, the ombudswoman said.

"Everything suggests that Kiev is not interested in conducting new stages of the exchange. And, judging by the behavior of the Ukrainian side in the negotiation process, I do not see any prerequisites for the exchange to take place before the end of the year. This is little likely, and in my personal opinion, even impossible," Morozova said.