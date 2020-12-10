UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prisoner Swap With Kiev By End Of Year Impossible - DPR Ombudswoman

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 06:30 AM

Prisoner Swap With Kiev by End of Year Impossible - DPR Ombudswoman

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) It is impossible to carry out an exchange of detainees between the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Kiev by the end of 2020, DPR ombudswoman Daria Morozova said.

"The DPR is currently fully ready for the exchange. This is a key humanitarian issue, so we are always ready for exchanges, which cannot be said about our opponents," Morozova told reporters.

She said one of the main conditions of previous prisoner swaps had been the "procedural clearing" of the released persons. The DPR has fulfilled these obligations, but Kiev continues to prosecute 50 citizens transferred to the territory of the republic as a result of the 2019-2020 exchanges.

Without "procedural clearing" of these persons, the previous swap stages are considered incomplete, which makes it impossible to discuss new stages, the ombudswoman said.

"Everything suggests that Kiev is not interested in conducting new stages of the exchange. And, judging by the behavior of the Ukrainian side in the negotiation process, I do not see any prerequisites for the exchange to take place before the end of the year. This is little likely, and in my personal opinion, even impossible," Morozova said.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Donetsk Kiev 2020

Recent Stories

Volunteering well-established human value in UAE s ..

5 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve fireworks to featu ..

5 hours ago

UAE strengthening economic ties with Estonia

6 hours ago

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

7 hours ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

7 hours ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.