Prisoners dilemma: Israel faces challenge on Gaza soldier hostages

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) As a nation born in war, almost all of whose sons and daughters serve at some point, Israel's special bond with its military will weigh on negotiations over soldier hostages in Gaza.

Scores of Israeli women and children have been released so far under a humanitarian pause in fighting in the Gaza Strip following the Hamas attacks on southern Israel on October 7, with three times as many Palestinian prisoners freed in exchange.

Few in those categories remain to be swapped, and Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups will demand the highest price of all for soldiers and men of fighting age they hold.