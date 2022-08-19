Pristina Says Serbs Should Leave Kosovo Every 90 Days - Serbian Authorities

Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti at talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic insisted that Serbs who live in Kosovo should receive temporary entry declarations every 90 days and leave once those expire, the head of Serbia's office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petkovic, said on Friday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti at talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic insisted that Serbs who live in Kosovo should receive temporary entry declarations every 90 days and leave once those expire, the head of Serbia's office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petkovic, said on Friday.

On Thursday, Vucic and Kurti met in Brussels to find a solution to the Kosovo issue.

"Kurti said yesterday in Brussels that this document will be valid for 90 days, and what's even worse, he proposed that the Serbs who have been living in Kosovo and Metohija since ancient times, in their homes with their families, on their land, would have to travel outside Kosovo in order to get another declaration for 90 days," Petkovic told a briefing, adding that this proposal is absolutely unacceptable.

The recent escalation between Serbia and Kosovo, which Belgrade sees as its breakaway region, was triggered when Pristina announced plans to introduce new border rules from August 1. The controversial move pushed Serbs to set up roadblocks. Kosovo authorities eventually decided to postpone implementing the new regulations until September 1, on the condition that the roadblocks are removed.