GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Anastasia Levchenko - Maximum privacy will be guaranteed in the e-registration of all arrivals to one of Italy's most touristic destinations, Sardinia Island, as part of the local government's efforts to prevent COVID-19 cases in this year's holiday season, iovanni Chessa, Assessore (regional minister) of Tourism, Culture and Commerce of the Sardinia Region, told Sputnik in an interview.

Last week, the president of the Sardinia region issued an order, according to which everyone arriving to the island by any means of transport has to register on the official website of the region or on the mobile application, "Secure Sardinia," and provide personal data, the day of arrival and departure, and the address of stay in Sardinia. Those who arrive will also be required to go through body temperature control.

"Registration is needed for [monitoring] any possible contagion. We will know exactly the people with whom they came into contact in case of a possible infection which we hope will not be the case and it will be easy to trace," Chessa said.

"It's a simple way, two simple requests, one makes this registration with the computer or even from the mobile phone from the house where he lives, but then we guarantee a truly safe holiday. One comes to Sardinia and takes a free holiday, without masks, without gloves, he will be able to have an everyday life there," he continued.

Arrivals by private boats to Italy's second-biggest island will also be controlled, the regional minister assured.

The measures will apply in the same manner to foreigners the module and mobile application are expected to be available in foreign languages and Italians, including those who own houses on the island. The regional authorities hope the measures will Sardinia remain a COVID-19-free island, and at the same time allow tourists to have a mask- and gloves-free vacation.

"No, absolutely not," Chessa said when asked if masks and gloves would be required in Sardinia.

He added that the only thing that will have to be done is social distancing.

"One should go to the beach quietly and safely, and the same to the bar.

The distancing is now natural, it has been the national and international rule since the pandemic was declared," the official said.

Those who have a body temperature above 37.5 degrees Celsius (99.5 degrees Fahrenheit) upon arrival will be asked to stay in the health facilities on the island.

Asked if the registration requirement might raise any data protection and privacy issues, the regional tourism minister claimed maximum privacy would be guaranteed.

"Maximum security is guaranteed. Certain data will be used only by those who are authorized to use it in case of virus contagion problems: only in that case, otherwise that data will be kept hidden and secreted," he said.

RESORTS FULLY AVAILABLE STARTING LATE JUNE

Sardinia's resorts will be fully available for international arrivals starting June 25, which is the day that direct international flights and ferries to Sardinia will resume, according to the order of President of the Sardinia Region Christian Solinas.

"Everything reopens from June 25th. The number of flights will be proportionate to the reservations," Chessa said, noting that it is earlier than other tourist places and countries.

There will be no strict controls on the beaches, given the practical difficulties of imposing them, but the regional authorities are calling on all people to respect social distancing rules and use common sense.

"Our beaches are usually heavily visited because the Sardinian climate is unique. The only rule that exists today worldwide is the social distancing, and it imposes one meter [3.2 feet] of distance between the sunbeds and umbrellas. We appeal to the common sense and responsibility of people and to the need to take into account what we have learned in these three months of total closure," Chessa said, noting that controls alone will never be sufficient.

Many bars and restaurants are already open and ready for the holiday season, he added.

Starting June 3, Italians are allowed to move freely from one region to another within the country. On June 15, Italy will resume flights with Europe's visa-free Schengen Area countries.