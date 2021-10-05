A private boat carrying five people on board sank on Tuesday near the coast of Russia's Murmansk Region in the White Sea. Two people were rescued, but one later died, the Russian emergency services told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) A private boat carrying five people on board sank on Tuesday near the coast of Russia's Murmansk Region in the White Sea. Two people were rescued, but one later died, the Russian emergency services told Sputnik.

The ship had sustained hull damage earlier in the day.

"The boat, which had five people on board, according to preliminary information, sank five kilometers (3 miles) off the coast, near the Kashkarantsy village," an emergency services spokesperson said.

The emergency services also announced that, per preliminary information, two people had been rescued.

"One of the two rescued died from hypothermia. A woman," the services said.

The search for three other people is underway.