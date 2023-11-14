Open Menu

Private Companies Account For 92 Pct Of Business Entities In China

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Private companies account for 92 pct of business entities in China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The number of registered private companies nationwide reached more than 52 million by the end of September, accounting for 92.3 percent of total enterprises registered in China, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said Tuesday.

The development resilience of China's private enterprises continues to be evident in the context of a complex international environment and mounting downward pressure on the domestic economy, the SAMR said.

Some 7.07 million new private companies were established during the January-September period, up 15.3 percent year on year, the SAMR added.

The SAMR data also showed that some 17.2 million individual businesses were newly established nationwide in the first three quarters, up 11.7 percent year on year.

Related Topics

China September Market Million

Recent Stories

PM directs formulation of strategy to improve FBR’s performance

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation r ..

Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation report

13 hours ago
 Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glas ..

Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glasses, fancy number plates

13 hours ago
Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

13 hours ago
 Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prospe ..

Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prosperity targets in country

13 hours ago
 Dairy Expo 2023 to start from Nov 15

Dairy Expo 2023 to start from Nov 15

13 hours ago
 PML-N’s workers to welcome Nawaz Sharif in Quett ..

PML-N’s workers to welcome Nawaz Sharif in Quetta: Karim

13 hours ago
 WHO's support for provision of healthcare faciliti ..

WHO's support for provision of healthcare facilities lauded

13 hours ago
 Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, terrorist killed ..

Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, terrorist killed amid fire exchange in NW

13 hours ago

More Stories From World