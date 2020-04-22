Private Company Running Protective Equipment Warehouse in UK Sold Amid Pandemic - Reports

Movianto, a private company running a warehouse storing personal protective equipment, including hundreds of millions of face masks and gloves, in Merseyside, a metropolitan county in North West England, has been sold in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, The Guardian newspaper reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Movianto, a private company running a warehouse storing personal protective equipment, including hundreds of millions of face masks and gloves, in Merseyside, a metropolitan county in North West England, has been sold in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, The Guardian newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, Movianto, a health care logistics and transport solutions provider that was involved in the management and the distribution of the stockpile, was sold two weeks ago for $133 million by its owner, a large US health care group, following the UK government's order to mobilize the supply of all such equipment in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

In addition, the newspaper revealed that Movianto was also involved in ongoing legal disputes with a company that built the enormous warehouse in Merseyside, as its owner, Oliver Morley, denied access to the stockpile to Movianto employees.

As a result, the latter obtained last March a high court injunction to counter Morley's action.

Though Movianto has maintained that the legal disputes and the sale did not affect its distribution of personal protective equipment in recent months, it has drawn public attention to the fact that the UK government decided to outsource the emergency stockpile's management, which, over three years, has been passed from a German-owned multinational company to a US one, the newspaper added.

The report came amid nationwide complaints about widespread shortages of such equipment with Health Secretary Matt Hancock, insisting on a challenge to be "one of distribution rather than one of supply."