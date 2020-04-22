UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Private Company Running Protective Equipment Warehouse In UK Sold Amid Pandemic - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 04:54 PM

Private Company Running Protective Equipment Warehouse in UK Sold Amid Pandemic - Reports

Movianto, a private company running a warehouse storing personal protective equipment, including hundreds of millions of face masks and gloves, in Merseyside, a metropolitan county in North West England, has been sold in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, The Guardian newspaper reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Movianto, a private company running a warehouse storing personal protective equipment, including hundreds of millions of face masks and gloves, in Merseyside, a metropolitan county in North West England, has been sold in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, The Guardian newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, Movianto, a health care logistics and transport solutions provider that was involved in the management and the distribution of the stockpile, was sold two weeks ago for $133 million by its owner, a large US health care group, following the UK government's order to mobilize the supply of all such equipment in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

In addition, the newspaper revealed that Movianto was also involved in ongoing legal disputes with a company that built the enormous warehouse in Merseyside, as its owner, Oliver Morley, denied access to the stockpile to Movianto employees.

As a result, the latter obtained last March a high court injunction to counter Morley's action.

Though Movianto has maintained that the legal disputes and the sale did not affect its distribution of personal protective equipment in recent months, it has drawn public attention to the fact that the UK government decided to outsource the emergency stockpile's management, which, over three years, has been passed from a German-owned multinational company to a US one, the newspaper added.

The report came amid nationwide complaints about widespread shortages of such equipment with Health Secretary Matt Hancock, insisting on a challenge to be "one of distribution rather than one of supply."

Related Topics

UK Company Sale Hancock March All From Government Million Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NAB gives another chance to Shehbaz Sharif to appe ..

1 minute ago

UAE will be one of the first to bounce back post-c ..

2 minutes ago

IT Ministry, UNDP to jointly work for equipping yo ..

35 seconds ago

Punjab govt notifies office hours during Ramazan

36 seconds ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Approaching 86,00 ..

38 seconds ago

Fake beverages making factory sealed, two arrested ..

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.