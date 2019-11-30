Private Helicopter Crashes in Southwestern Russia, Pilot Reported Dead

A private Robinson R66 helicopter has crashed near the Abrau-Dyurso settlement in Russia's southwestern Krasnodar Territory, resulting in the pilot's death, a spokesman from the region's emergency services told Sputnik on Saturday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) A private Robinson R66 helicopter has crashed near the Abrau-Dyurso settlement in Russia's southwestern Krasnodar Territory, resulting in the pilot's death, a spokesman from the region's emergency services told Sputnik on Saturday.

"A private Robinson R66 helicopter has crashed five kilometers [3 miles] to the south-west of the Abrau-Dyurso urban settlement," the spokesman said.

According to him, the pilot did not survive, his identity and the circumstances surrounding the incident are currently being investigated.

There have been no other victims or damage at the site of the crash, per preliminary reports.