Private Helicopter Robinson Makes Emergency Landing Near Sochi - Emergency Services
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 07:08 PM
A private Robinson helicopter made an emergency landing in the mountains near the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, the emergency services told Sputnik
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) A private Robinson helicopter made an emergency landing in the mountains near the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, the emergency services told Sputnik.
"A private Robinson helicopter made an emergency landing near Aibga ridge," the emergency service said, adding that two people were injured in the incident.
The helicopter had three passengers and a pilot on board.