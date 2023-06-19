UrduPoint.com

Private House Fire In Russia's Tatarstan Leaves 7 Dead - EMERCOM

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2023 | 01:00 PM

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The body of a fourth dead child has been found at the scene of a fire in a private house in the Tukayevsky District of Russia's Tatarstan Republic, bringing the total number killed to seven, Russia's Emergency Situation Ministry (EMERCOM) said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, EMERCOM said that six people had died as a result of the fire.

"At 3:47 p.m. local time (10:47 GMT) the body of the seventh victim (the child) was found," the ministry said.

EMERCOM said it received a report of a private house fire in the Saitovo village at 01:17 p.m. on June 18, with the total fire area being 100 square meters (1,076 square feet).

The Tatarstan prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the incident.

"The supervisory authority will clarify the causes and circumstances of the tragedy and will assess compliance with legislation on fire safety and prevention of neglect of minors," the prosecutor's office said.

Tukaevsky District Prosecutor Airat Galimardanov went to the scene of the incident.

EMERCOM said that eight people lived in the house, including four children. According to the police, the family was dysfunctional. The children's mother came out of the burning house.

