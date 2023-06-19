UrduPoint.com

Private Interests In Information Work Should Not Prevail Over State Ones - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Private Interests in Information Work Should Not Prevail Over State Ones - Putin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, June 18 (Sputnik) - Information work is one of the most important aspects of combat and every step should serve to strengthen the country's capabilities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, adding that military correspondents should refrain from putting their private interests above those of the state.

"Information work is one of the most important battlefields ... But in the strictly informational space, every action you take must work toward strengthening the capabilities of the Russian state. And in no case should you succumb to (situations) where private interests take precedence over public ones. This is not the case and not the time," Putin said at a meeting with military correspondents.

The president added that he tries to put into practice what military correspondents tell him.

