UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Private Israeli Spyware Used Against Activists, Journalists Worldwide - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 12:50 PM

Private Israeli Spyware Used Against Activists, Journalists Worldwide - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The software Pegasus, developed by Israel's NSO Group and used by government agencies to track criminals and terrorists, was deployed by state services to hack private phones of activists, journalists, and opposition figures around the world, according to an investigation by The Washington Post and 16 other media outlets.

Paris-based nonprofit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International shared with the media partners in the investigation a list of over 50,000 phone numbers whose owners might have potentially targeted by NSO's government clients for surveillance, the newspaper said.

When analyzing the list dated 2016, journalists managed to identify at least 1,000 number holders from over 50 countries, including several members of Arab royal families, 85 human rights defenders, 189 reporters, and over 600 politicians and government officials. It even included some heads of state and prime ministers.

It reportedly also listed 37 successfully hacked cellphones of journalists, rights activists, business owners, and two women close to late Saudi reporter Jamal Khashoggi for The Washington Post, who was assassinated at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

Among the owners of targeted cellphones are reporters from CNN, The Associated Press and Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and France's Le Monde, as well as other outlets.

NSO CEO Shalev Hulio in an interview to The Washington Post dismissed claims that the list of more than 50,000 numbers was somehow related to his firm or the Pegasus software.

"We understand that in some circumstances our customers might misuse the system and, in some cases like we reported in [NSO's] Transparency and Responsibility Report, we have shut down systems for customers who have misused the system," he said.

NSO Group has been repeatedly sued for being involved in various hacking attacks and cyber espionage.

Related Topics

World Business Israel Washington France Amnesty International Saudi Istanbul New York October Criminals Women 2016 2018 Post Media From Government Arab Opposition Jamal Khashoggi Hacking

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

1 minute ago

Kashmiris observe Accession to Pakistan Day today

40 minutes ago

Thailand reports record number of COVID-19 cases f ..

46 minutes ago

Oman expresses its sympathy with European countrie ..

46 minutes ago

At least 27 killed, dozens injured after bus colli ..

54 minutes ago

Afghanistan’s decision to call back ambassador, ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.