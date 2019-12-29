Private Jet Crash-Lands on Cornfield Near Argentine Coastal City of Miramar - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Cessna C560X private jet with nine people on board has crash-landed on cornfield a few miles from the Argentine coastal city of Miramar, media reported.

The incident with the plane that departed from Buenos Aires took place on Saturday, according to Argentine news portal Infobae.

During the flight, a malfunction occurred in one of the engines, and a pilot decided to land the plane on the cornfield out of Miramar city.

The media said that no one was injured in the incident, while the jet was significantly damaged.