Private Light Jet Missing After Take-Off From Airport Near Russia's Perm - Rescue Services

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 07:19 PM

A private light aircraft, with reportedly one pilot aboard and no passengers, disappeared on Saturday morning after departure from an airfield in Russia's Perm region, Russian Emergencies Ministry press service told Sputnik, adding that a search and rescue operation has been organized

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) A private light aircraft, with reportedly one pilot aboard and no passengers, disappeared on Saturday morning after departure from an airfield in Russia's Perm region, Russian Emergencies Ministry press service told Sputnik, adding that a search and rescue operation has been organized.

"A private light-engine aircraft flew from the airport in the village of Nizhneye Gorodishche of the Chastinsky district.

So far, no information has been received about the place and time of the aircraft's landing," the source said.

All emergency services, including the transport prosecutor's office, have been notified about the incident, and the rescue helicopter has been sent.

On the eve of the jet's disappearance, the Perm region's division of Emergencies Ministry warned that on Saturday bad weather conditions were expected, including the wind gusts up to 15-20 m/s.

