Private Office At Penn Biden Center Not Authorized To Store Classified Documents - Garland

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Private Office at Penn Biden Center Not Authorized to Store Classified Documents - Garland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) A US President Joe Biden-related think tank in Washington was not authorized to store classified documents pertaining to the period when Biden was vice president of the United States, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday.

"On the evening of November 4, 2022, the National Archives Office of Inspector General, contacted a prosecutor at the Department of Justice. He informed him that the White House had notified the archives that documents bearing classification markings were identified at the office of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, located in Washington, DC That office was not authorized for storage of classified documents," Garland said during a press conference.

