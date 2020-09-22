UrduPoint.com
Private Russian Company Allowed To Take Part In Tender To Create Rocket For Roscosmos

Private Russian Company Allowed to Take Part in Tender to Create Rocket for Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Private Russian company KosmoKurs will take part in the tender for the creation of the Amur-LNG methane carrier rocket on an order from state space corporation Roscosmos, according to tender documentation on the government procurement website.

This is the first time that a private company takes part in the Roscosmos rocket creation tender.

In addition to KosmoKurs, Soyuz rocket manufacturer Progress, as well as Proton and Angara manufacturer Khrunichev Center are taking part.

