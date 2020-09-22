Private Russian Company Allowed to Take Part in Tender to Create Rocket for Roscosmos

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Private Russian company KosmoKurs will take part in the tender for the creation of the Amur-LNG methane carrier rocket on an order from state space corporation Roscosmos, according to tender documentation on the government procurement website.

This is the first time that a private company takes part in the Roscosmos rocket creation tender.

In addition to KosmoKurs, Soyuz rocket manufacturer Progress, as well as Proton and Angara manufacturer Khrunichev Center are taking part.