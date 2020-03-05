UrduPoint.com
Private Russian Space Company Plans To Orbit Five Satellites In 2020 - Director General

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 10:10 AM

Private Russian Space Company Plans to Orbit Five Satellites in 2020 - Director General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Private Russian space company Sputnix plans to launch five small satellites on the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket in September, including two satellites for foreign customers, Director General Vladislav Ivanenko told Sputnik in an interview.

"This year we plan to launch five satellites," Ivanenko said.

He said they would include three technological satellites for remote sensing of the Earth.

"In addition, two satellites will be launched in the interest of foreign customers," Ivanenko said.

