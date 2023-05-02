UrduPoint.com

Private Syrian Airline To Evacuate Syrian Citizens From Sudan - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 10:02 PM

Cham Wings Airlines, a private Syrian air carrier, has booked two flights to evacuate Syrian citizens from conflict-torn Sudan, the company's senior executive told Sputnik on Tuesday

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said last week that Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Algeria had provided assistance in evacuating Syrian citizens willing to leave Sudan. The Charge d'Affaires of the Syrian Embassy in Khartoum, Bishr al Shaar, said that at least 15 Syrian nationals had been killed in the armed clashes between the army and the paramilitary in Sudan.

"As part of the social responsibility initiative towards Syrian nationals in and outside the country, Cham Wings Airlines said that it would make two flights to evacuate Syrians who got stuck in Sudan," Osama Satea said, adding that the evacuation will be free of charge.� �

�He added that the flights will be arranged in coordination with the Syrian Foreign Ministry and the Syrian Embassy to Sudan. The first flight is scheduled to take place on Tuesday and will carry 170 people, while the second will take off on Wednesday in Port Sudan.

Satea emphasized that the priority will be given to low-income Syrians, women, elderly, children and people with disabilities.

��On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, has issued a decree disbanding the RSF.

The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires but the conflict has not been settled yet. On Tuesday, UN Special Representative Volker Perthes said that there are no clear signs that any of the parties to the conflict in Sudan are ready to negotiate yet.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry said. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported over 450 dead and more than 4,000 injured.

