Private US Company Blasts Off For Second Moon Landing Attempt
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 06:57 PM
A US company is aiming for its second lunar touchdown after a lander carrying a suite of unique experiments successfully launched aboard a SpaceX rocket on Wednesday
Kennedy Space Center, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A US company is aiming for its second lunar touchdown after a lander carrying a suite of unique experiments successfully launched aboard a SpaceX rocket on Wednesday.
Intuitive Machines made history last year as the first private entity to put a robot on the Moon, though the triumph was marred by the lander tipping onto its side -- something it hopes to avoid this time around.
The Houston-based firm's hexagonal-shaped lander, Athena, blasted off in a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 7:16 pm (0016 GMT Thursday) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
If all goes well, it will touch down around March 6 at the vast Mons Mouton plateau, a site closer to the lunar south pole than any previously targeted.
Athena carries scientific instruments, including a drill to search for ice beneath the surface and a first-of-its-kind hopping drone named Grace after a famous computer scientist, Grace Hopper.
It is designed to traverse the Moon's rugged inclines, boulders, and craters -- a valuable capability to support future crewed missions.
Also aboard is a small rover, which will test a lunar cellular network provided by Nokia Bell Labs by relaying commands, images, and video between the lander, rover, and hopper.
This network is planned to eventually be integrated into astronauts' suits.
Intuitive Machines CEO Trent Martin spoke excitedly about the hopper, emphasizing that such drones could complement rovers in future missions by going "down into extreme environments where you can't drive," including lunar pits and underground passages carved by ancient lava flows.
Until recently, soft lunar landings were achieved only by a handful of well-funded national space agencies.
Now, the US is working to make private missions routine through the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, a public-private collaboration aimed at delivering NASA hardware to the surface at a fraction of the cost of traditional missions.
"I'm very excited to see the science that our tech demonstrations deliver as we prepare for humanity's return to the Moon and the journey to Mars," NASA's Nicky Fox told reporters, referencing the Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the lunar surface later this decade.
Recent Stories
Emirates Health Services launches 15 specialised mental health clinics
UMDC welcomes 22nd MBBS Batch with white coat ceremony
Police arrests 1,064 POs in 2025 so far
DPO visit house of Shaheed Constable Gehla Khan and Ijaz Ahmed
Karim Tordher's sister passes away
DPO Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed holds open courts
EPA elects new board, outlines future vision
DC chairs peace committee meeting for Ramazan
Commissioner visits Lodhran, reviews uplift projects, launches key projects
Express concerned over new policy of clearance assessment at dry ports
Kava tops Fiji's export list in 1st half of 2024
EU was born to 'screw' US, Trump says
More Stories From World
-
EU was born to 'screw' US, Trump says11 minutes ago
-
China's Tianjin Port reports record single-vessel auto exports19 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli air-strikes in Syria, urges global action19 minutes ago
-
Number of workforce in Belarus increases in January27 minutes ago
-
China's installed power generation capacity to exceed 3.6 billion kilowatts in 202527 minutes ago
-
Two explosions at M23 meeting in east DR Congo city: AFP reporters58 minutes ago
-
Salsola Tetrandra returns to Northern Borders after decades-long absence2 hours ago
-
Oscar-winning US actor Gene Hackman, wife found dead at home: media reports2 hours ago
-
KSrelief implements general surgery project in the Republic of Sudan2 hours ago
-
Conservative-led coalition to form Austria government without far right2 hours ago
-
US cuts overseas aid contracts by more than 90%2 hours ago
-
Million-Riyal Desert Treasure: Truffle season thrives in Northern Borders2 hours ago