UrduPoint.com

Private US Space Firm Blue Origin Tests Lunar Landing Technology On Unmanned Flight

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 11:20 PM

Private US Space Firm Blue Origin Tests Lunar Landing Technology on Unmanned Flight

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The private space firm Blue Origin on Thursday launched its first flight since company founder Jeff Bezos and three other amateur astronauts flew to the edge of outer space in July.

Instead of carrying humans, Thursday's flight sent aloft a crew capsule equipped with commercial and NASA playloads, the company said via Twitter.

"The mission elapsed time was 10 min 15 sec and the max ascent velocity was 2,232 mph / 3,592 km/h," the company said following a desert landing by the booster in the US state of Texas, with the capsule touching down nearby moments later beneath a canopy of parachutes.

The flight included a demonstration of NASA-supported lunar-landing technologies, with sensors meant to ensure a precise landing on the moon mounted on the booster, the company added.

Blue Origin, one of three companies bidding to make a lunar lander, recently filed a lawsuit against the US government over NASA's decision to award the $2.9 billion contract to rival firm SpaceX

Related Topics

Twitter Company Lander SpaceX July Government Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Chad's ex-dictator Hissene Habre buried in Senegal ..

Chad's ex-dictator Hissene Habre buried in Senegal

23 minutes ago
 Death toll from Kabul airport blasts 'between 13 a ..

Death toll from Kabul airport blasts 'between 13 and 20': Taliban spokesman

23 minutes ago
 Afghan Taliban need to take stakeholders, neighbou ..

Afghan Taliban need to take stakeholders, neighbouring countries along for peace ..

23 minutes ago
 President of Iran, FM Qureshi discuss mutual ties

President of Iran, FM Qureshi discuss mutual ties

23 minutes ago
 PM practically fulfills Roti, Kapra, Makan promise ..

PM practically fulfills Roti, Kapra, Makan promise: Gill

23 minutes ago
 African countries aim to eradicate polio after out ..

African countries aim to eradicate polio after outbreaks

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.