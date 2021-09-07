Pro-, Anti-Bolsonaro Rallies Hit Brazil on Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Hundreds of people are taking to the streets across Brazil either in support of or opposition to President Jair Bolsonaro, as the country celebrates its independence day on Tuesday, according to footage from Brazilian broadcaster GloboNews.

Bolsonaro supporters gathered in the capital of Brasilia and on the famous Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. Meanwhile, an anti-government march is taking place in the city's downtown area.

The president is expected to speak before his supporters in Brasilia and depart for Sao Paulo to do the same there.

Pro-government demonstrations were organized to back the president in his dispute with the supreme court and parliament, brought on by his push to change the nation's voting system and return to paper ballots.

Public support for Bolsonaro has dropped over his entanglement in multiple investigations and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, giving momentum to his potential opponent in the upcoming presidential race and current favorite in polls, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who regained his political rights in March this year after his corruption conviction was overturned.

The general election in Brazil is scheduled for October 2, 2022.