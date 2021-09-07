UrduPoint.com

Pro-, Anti-Bolsonaro Rallies Hit Brazil On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 09:04 PM

Pro-, Anti-Bolsonaro Rallies Hit Brazil on Independence Day

Hundreds of people are taking to the streets across Brazil either in support of or opposition to President Jair Bolsonaro, as the country celebrates its independence day on Tuesday, according to footage from Brazilian broadcaster GloboNews

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Hundreds of people are taking to the streets across Brazil either in support of or opposition to President Jair Bolsonaro, as the country celebrates its independence day on Tuesday, according to footage from Brazilian broadcaster GloboNews.

Bolsonaro supporters gathered in the capital of Brasilia and on the famous Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. Meanwhile, an anti-government march is taking place in the city's downtown area.

The president is expected to speak before his supporters in Brasilia and depart for Sao Paulo to do the same there.

Pro-government demonstrations were organized to back the president in his dispute with the supreme court and parliament, brought on by his push to change the nation's voting system and return to paper ballots.

Public support for Bolsonaro has dropped over his entanglement in multiple investigations and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, giving momentum to his potential opponent in the upcoming presidential race and current favorite in polls, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who regained his political rights in March this year after his corruption conviction was overturned.

The general election in Brazil is scheduled for October 2, 2022.

Related Topics

Corruption Supreme Court Parliament Brasilia Rio De Janeiro Sao Paulo Same Independence Brazil March October From Race Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Turkey's Presence at Inauguration of New Afghan Go ..

Turkey's Presence at Inauguration of New Afghan Gov't Hinges on Its Inclusivity ..

26 seconds ago
 Biden to Address Americans on Plan to Stop Spread ..

Biden to Address Americans on Plan to Stop Spread of Delta Variant Thursday - Wh ..

3 minutes ago
 BRICS States Sign Contracts Worth Over $2Bln at Xi ..

BRICS States Sign Contracts Worth Over $2Bln at Xiamen Forum - China Central Tel ..

3 minutes ago
 Rights Group Says Returnees Subjected to Torture, ..

Rights Group Says Returnees Subjected to Torture, Ill Treatment in Syria

6 minutes ago
 Mujahid Appointed as Deputy Head of Afghanistan's ..

Mujahid Appointed as Deputy Head of Afghanistan's Culture, Information Ministry ..

6 minutes ago
 Belarusian Journalist Under Criminal Probe for Ins ..

Belarusian Journalist Under Criminal Probe for Insulting Lawmakers

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.