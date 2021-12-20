UrduPoint.com

Pro-Beijing Candidates Win First Post-Reform Election In Hong Kong

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Pro-Beijing candidates won the first parliamentary election in Hong Kong held under the reformed electoral system, which saw a record-low turnout of 30.2% and was held under the "patriots" only principle.

"This election is an important milestone in implementing 'patriots administering Hong Kong' after the improvements made to the electoral system, ... I congratulate the 90 elected members of the seventh-term LegCo," Chief Secretary for Administration John Lee said in a statement on Monday.

The Electoral Affairs Commission said in a statement earlier in the day that the counting of ballot papers was completed in about 11 hours after the Sunday polling ended. Turnout in this year's elections hit the record low of 30.2% compared to 58.3% in 2016 elections.

Under the "patriots administering Hong Kong" system, only 20 out of the 90 legislative seats are elected by the direct voting, while the rest are picked by the Election Committee, or trade and business groups.

The new composition of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong will officially begin its operation on January 1 and the first meeting will take place on January 12.

The election was originally set to take place on September 6, 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, the Chinese parliament passed the reform plan for the Hong Kong electoral system, which changed the procedures for electing the head of the city's administration and forming the legislative body. The changes prompted criticism from a number of Western countries that believe the overhaul undermines Hong Kong's independence. China has repeatedly stated that matters relating to Hong Kong are an internal affair and has warned against external pressure.

