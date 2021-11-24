Pro-business Free Democrats To Run German Finance Ministry: Pact
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 07:47 PM
Germany's pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) will run the finance ministry in the incoming government, while the Greens take the foreign ministry and a new ministry for climate policy and the economy, the coalition pact seen by AFP Wednesday showed
"The Greens will lead the following ministries: foreign affairs and economy and climate protection" as well as family affairs, environment and agriculture, said the pact .
"The FDP will lead finance, justice, transport and digital issues and education and research."