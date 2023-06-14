Pro-Choice Supporters Protesting in Warsaw Against Anti-Abortion Laws

UrduPoint.com

Pro-choice supporters are holding a protest in the center of the Polish capital of Warsaw over the recent death of a pregnant woman who was denied abortion, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday

Women's rights movement Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike) organized protests after Dorota Lalik, 33, in her fifth month of pregnancy, died of sepsis in a hospital in the town of Nowy Targ because doctors denied her an abortion despite grave pregnancy complications.

Several thousand people came to the Nicolaus Copernicus Monument in the center of Warsaw with posters saying, "My body, my choice," "I am no incubator" and "Stop killing us."

A counter-protest of pro-life supporters gathered in front of a nearby Roman Catholic church, holding posters saying "Abortion kills" and "73 million abortions every year," and chanting prayers.

A police cordon is separating the two demonstrations.

The pro-choice demonstration organizer said that similar protests are being held all over the country, in over 40 cities.

Abortions have been prohibited in Poland since 1993. The only exception were cases when the woman's life or health was at risk, when there was a high probability of a severe and irreversible fetal development disorder or when the pregnancy was the result of a criminal act.

In 2021, Poland's Constitutional Tribunal ruled abortions in cases of fetal impairment illegal. Currently abortions incur no criminal liability in two situations only: where there is a threat to the life of the pregnant woman or if the pregnancy occurred as a result of rape.

