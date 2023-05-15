UrduPoint.com

Pro-Erdogan Alliance Projected To Win Over Half Of Parliamentary Seats - Anadolu

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Pro-Erdogan Alliance Projected to Win Over Half of Parliamentary Seats - Anadolu

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The People's Alliance of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) is set to win over a half of seats in the national legislature, according to the Anadolu state news agency.

The AKP-MHP alliance is ahead with 53.2% of the vote, with 51.9% of the ballots counted, which translates to nearly 332 seats in the 600-seat parliament. The opposition Nation Alliance of Kemal Kilicdaroglu is projected to win over 32% of the vote, while the leftist Labor and Freedom Alliance is third with nearly 9% of the vote.

