Pro-EU Political Parties Discussing 5-Year Strategy Against Euroskeptics - Source

European Parliament parties that favor a stronger European Union are discussing aligning their political programs for the next five years in order to resist the euroskeptic and nationalist forces that gained momentum after the May elections, a source at the parliament told Sputnik Monday

"Representatives of the European People's Party (EPP), the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D), the Renew Europe (RE) [formerly Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe], and the European Free Alliance (Greens) are coordinating a common policy plan for the next five years in order to resist the euroskeptic and nationalists in the parliament," the source said.

Last week, the euroskeptic parties in the EU legislature announced they were teaming up in what is expected to become the fourth largest group, named Identity and Democracy, as announced by Marine Le Pen of France's National Rally and Matteo Salvini of Italy's ruling Lega.

Other parties in the alliance will include Alternative for Germany, the Freedom Party of Austria, Belgium's Flemish Interest, the Czech Freedom and Direct Democracy, the Finns Party, Estonia's Conservative People's Party, and the Danish People's Party.

In the EU elections, the center-right EPP and S&D, which have dominated in the legislature for years, retained their plurality but not without suffering loses, which is likely prevent them from forming their traditional grand coalition this year. The RE alliance came in third followed by the Greens.

The new coalition may pave the way to the EU Commission presidency for the EPP's lead candidate, Manfred Weber, even though until recently all four potential coalition members wanted to see a different candidate in the top executive position.

The regular procedure is such that the candidate is first elected by the European Council and then has to be approved by an absolute majority of parliamentarians.

