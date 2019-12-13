Pro-European Britons' hopes of stopping Brexit fade

Britain's pro-European campaigners lost their bid Friday to persuade the public to undo Brexit, suffering a devastating defeat to the right-wing ruling party

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives secured their biggest majority since the heyday of Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s in Thursday's snap general election.

The outcome allows Johnson -- a figurehead of the original 2016 EU membership referendum -- to push through his divorce deal with Brussels through parliament and take Britain out of the bloc on January 31.

"With a majority, Boris Johnson will now be able to pass his Withdrawal Agreement Bill and formalise Brexit," said Matthew Goodwin, professor of politics at the University of Kent.

"The battle for Brexit is over." The scale of Johnson's victory was a crushing disappointment for the smaller Liberal Democrats, who led the charge of the "remainers" against Brexit.

They caught fire in May's European Parliament elections, storming to a second-place finish and setting their sights on a similar performance in Westminster.

But instead of making gains, the Liberal Democrats lost a seat, reducing their share of vote]s in the 650-member House of Commons to 11.

The party said Friday it would elect a new leader after Jo Swinson was defeated in her Scottish constituency.