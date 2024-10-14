Open Menu

Pro-European President Maia Sandu: Force For Change In Moldova

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Pro-European President Maia Sandu: force for change in Moldova

President Maia Sandu has become a symbol of change for many Moldovans as she seeks to chart a new pro-European path for the former Soviet Republic

Chisinau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) President Maia Sandu has become a symbol of change for many Moldovans as she seeks to chart a new pro-European path for the former Soviet Republic.

Since Moscow invaded Moldova's neighbour Ukraine, Sandu has lobbied for the West to support her country and hear its concerns that it could be the Kremlin's next target.

She is now running for a second term on October 20 after defeating a Moscow-backed incumbent in 2020.

Applying for Moldova to join the EU in 2022, Sandu, 52, has laid out wide-ranging reforms to fight graft and bring in investment.

In stirring speeches, she has warned of a tough but worthy road ahead for one of Europe's poorest countries, with a population of 2.6 million.

"Joining the European Union is Moldova's Marshall Plan," Sandu said in a speech last month, referring to the economic recovery plan after World War II to rebuild Europe.

Born in the village of Risipeni near the Romanian border before Moldova gained independence in 1991, Sandu obtained a master's degree in international relations in Chisinau and another in public policy after studying at Harvard University in the United States.

After a stint in the economy ministry, she worked as an economist at the World Bank's office in Chisinau for more than seven years and later as an adviser of the executive director to the World Bank in Washington.

After two years in Washington, in 2012, she received an "unexpected" offer from Moldova's government to return and become education minister, kicking off what she has described as a "rollercoaster journey" that ended up in her becoming the country's first woman president.

"The resistance to change, the overwhelming problems in the education sector, the hate speech I was confronted with, all made my life really difficult," she recalled in a 2022 speech at Harvard University, describing how this built her "resilience".

In her drive to rid her country of corruption, Sandu founded her own party in 2016, the centre-right Action and Solidarity Party (PAS).

"It took quite some thought and ultimately a leap of faith to go into politics, instead of choosing a different, quiet and comfortable career path," she said in her speech at Harvard.

She ran for president in 2016, but failed to win. In 2019, she was Moldova's prime minister before trying for the post of president again, this time defeating Moscow-backed incumbent Igor Dodon.

Landlocked between Ukraine and EU member Romania, Moldova had long been divided over closer ties with the European Union or maintaining Soviet-era relations with Moscow.

When Sandu was elected president, her promises of honesty and competence resonated with many Moldovans following political crises and corruption scandals.

Sandu vowed balanced ties with the West and Russia, but relations with Moscow have increasingly soured since Russia invaded Ukraine, with Sandu accusing Moscow of meddling in her country's politics.

Fluent in Romanian, English, and Russian, Sandu enjoys the "respect and recognition" of international leaders, according to Armand Gosu, a Romanian historian who specialises in former Soviet countries and Russia.

Sandu is "a huge chance for Moldova," he said, noting she was likely the first Moldovan leader "of such international stature".

Her critics accuse her of lobbying the West while having failed to manage the country's struggling economy and high inflation or to push forward judicial reforms.

Sandu has been able "to unite a large base of voters," but also "a relatively large core of disappointed people", Florent Parmentier, a political scientist at French political studies school Sciences Po, told AFP.

"The main criticism of her is regarding her ability to listen" to opposing views, he said.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister World Bank Ukraine Education Moscow Russia Europe Washington European Union Road Po Chisinau Independence Romania United States Moldova October Border Women 2016 2019 2020 World War Post All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan to host first-ever 'Sustainability Summit ..

Pakistan to host first-ever 'Sustainability Summit and Awards' on Oct 24

25 minutes ago
 MoU inked to safeguard child rights

MoU inked to safeguard child rights

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses bearish tr ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses bearish trend, loses 222 points

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan emerges as important player in region: Ta ..

Pakistan emerges as important player in region: Tarar

21 minutes ago
 Power suspension on Peshawar, Kholian feeders noti ..

Power suspension on Peshawar, Kholian feeders notified

21 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 03 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 03 paisa against dollar

21 minutes ago
Pak-China partnership cornerstone of regional stab ..

Pak-China partnership cornerstone of regional stability: PM

2 hours ago
 Stocks diverge, oil retreats as China disappoints ..

Stocks diverge, oil retreats as China disappoints markets

15 minutes ago
 Sanam Javed, Raja Bashrat and Aliya Hamza get tran ..

Sanam Javed, Raja Bashrat and Aliya Hamza get transit bail from PHC

2 hours ago
 It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia B ..

It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia Bhatt: Hania Aamir

2 hours ago
 24 students, four police officials injured in clas ..

24 students, four police officials injured in clash over alleged rape incident i ..

2 hours ago
 Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: ..

Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: Fazl

2 hours ago

More Stories From World