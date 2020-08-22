UrduPoint.com
Pro-Government Rally Takes Place In Belarusian City Of Grodno

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Pro-Government Rally Takes Place in Belarusian City of Grodno

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) A pro-government rally began earlier on Saturday in the Belarusian city of Grodno, with President Alexander Lukashenko attending the event to address his supporters, as broadcast by the Russian Ruptly video news agency.

Several hundred participants gathered with some holding national flags, and some made speeches in support of Lukashenko and stability in the country.

The Belarusian leader, addressing the crowd, said that security forces had to maintain order both inside and on the borders of the country.

"At the western border, the situation is unstable, they [Western countries] rattle the saber, threaten, openly interfere in the internal affairs of our sovereign state," Lukashenko said, adding that if he was not the country's president, Belarus would be "destroyed.

"

The president also instructed border guard officers to prevent arms, militants and provocateurs from entering the country. According to Lukashenko, all those who coordinated and triggered unrest in Belarus are in neighboring countries and receive support from foreign governments.

The leader instructed the country's law enforcement agencies to ensure order on the streets of Grodno and other cities over the weekend.

