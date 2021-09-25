UrduPoint.com

Pro-Independence Activists Protesting In Barcelona Against Puigdemont's Arrest In Italy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 12:10 AM

Pro-Independence Activists Protesting in Barcelona Against Puigdemont's Arrest in Italy

Supporters of Catalan independence gathered in front of the Italian consulate in Barcelona on Friday to oppose the arrest of former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont in Italy, according to the Catalan National Assembly, one of the organizers of the rally

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Supporters of Catalan independence gathered in front of the Italian consulate in Barcelona on Friday to oppose the arrest of former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont in Italy, according to the Catalan National Assembly, one of the organizers of the rally.

On Thursday, Catalonia's ex-president, who fled Spain in late October 2017 after being charged with secession, was arrested on his arrival to Sardinia, Italy, for a Catalan folklore festival.

"People don't fail! There are more and more of us outside the Italian consulate. In defense of the rights of the president @KRLS (Carles Puigdemont ), of European values and fundamental rights, everyone on Aribau Street in BCN (Barcelona)!" the Catalan National Assembly wrote on Twitter.

The participants of the protest chanted "Puigdemont is our president," "Shame," "Freedom," "Independence," as they carried the flags of an independent Catalonia, as seen in a video published by the group.

Leaders of the independence movement, including the president of the independence organization Assemblea Nacional Catalana, Elisenda Paluzie, delivered messages of support at the rally.

"We are facing a new episode of political persecution of independence and, in particular, the ferocity of the Spanish state with the president @KRLS (Carles Puigdemont ). In the face of what may happen, we call for maximum mobilization of the pro-independence grassroots, who are always up to the task," Paluzie wrote on Twitter.

Puigdemont fled Spain in October 2017 after being charged with secession over his role in the referendum and unilateral declaration of Catalonia's independence, considered illegal by the Spanish government.

Since 2019, the Catalan pro-independence leader has served as a Member of the European Parliament, but was stripped of his parliamentary immunity in March and lost an appeal to the European Court of Justice in July to have his immunity reinstated.

On Friday, Puigdemont will appear in front of a judge in Sassari, Italy, who will decide on the former Catalan president's extradition.

Related Topics

National Assembly Protest Parliament Twitter Immunity Sassari Barcelona Independence Spain Italy March May July October 2017 2019 Government Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

48 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

10 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.