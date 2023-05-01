Pro-Independence Party Won Local Elections in French Polynesia - Poll Aggregator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) The pro-independence party, Tavini, won an absolute majority in the parliamentary elections in French Polynesia, the poll aggregation group Oceania Elects said on Monday.

The runoff elections to the local legislative assembly took place on Sunday.

Tavini, led by former President Oscar Temaru, received 44.3% of votes, according to the preliminary results, which allows it to occupy 38 out of 57 seats in the Assembly of French Polynesia. The ruling party Tapura, chaired by outgoing President Edouard Fritch, received 38.5% of votes or 16 parliamentary seats.

The party is expected to nominate its Vice President Moetai Brotherson as President of French Polynesia, who acts as the head of the local government, on May 10.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, in turn, said that the central government takes note of this democratic choice and will work with the elected majority to continue to improve the daily lives of Polynesian citizens.

On the last elections, Tapura won 35 seats, while Tavini secured only 10.

Members of the Assembly of French Polynesia are elected for five years. The parliament elects the archipelago's president for a four-year term.

French Polynesia is a French overseas territory in the South Pacific that consists of over 100 islands.