UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pro-Independence Protesters Clash With Police In Barcelona

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 01:50 AM

Pro-Independence Protesters Clash With Police in Barcelona

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Clashes between pro-independence protesters and riot police erupted in the heart of Barcelona on Tuesday, a day after the top Spanish court handed long prison terms to ex-Catalan officials.

Crowds tried to charge police cordons guarding the Spanish government office in the main Catalan city and started a fire. Officers used batons and fired rubber bullets to repel them.

Demonstrators escaped into nearby streets. More violent protesters set trash cans and cardboard alight to barricade the roads, as seen in the footage broadcast by the 24 Horas news channel.

Protests took place in other major Catalan cities. This is the second day of unrest sparked off by the conviction of nine separatist leaders who were given nine to 13 years in prison on sedition charges for their role in organizing the 2017 independence vote.

Related Topics

Fire Police Vote Barcelona Independence 2017 Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Economy would have gone bankrupt without Prime Min ..

2 hours ago

Zayed bin Sultan Charitable and Humanitarian Found ..

2 hours ago

SEWA discusses securing cables with Korean delegat ..

2 hours ago

Man held with 2kg hashish in Multan

2 hours ago

AJK President condemns Indian firing at LoC

2 hours ago

467 drug peddlers held outside educational institu ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.