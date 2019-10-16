Pro-Independence Protesters Clash With Police in Barcelona

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Clashes between pro-independence protesters and riot police erupted in the heart of Barcelona on Tuesday, a day after the top Spanish court handed long prison terms to ex-Catalan officials.

Crowds tried to charge police cordons guarding the Spanish government office in the main Catalan city and started a fire. Officers used batons and fired rubber bullets to repel them.

Demonstrators escaped into nearby streets. More violent protesters set trash cans and cardboard alight to barricade the roads, as seen in the footage broadcast by the 24 Horas news channel.

Protests took place in other major Catalan cities. This is the second day of unrest sparked off by the conviction of nine separatist leaders who were given nine to 13 years in prison on sedition charges for their role in organizing the 2017 independence vote.