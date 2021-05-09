UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority In Parliament

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in Parliament

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) The ruling Scottish National Party and the Scottish Greens won a majority of seats in this week's parliamentary vote, results of the vote count showed on Saturday.

With 87 Constituencies counted, the SNP controlled 63 seats in the 129-seat Scottish Parliament, just two mandates shy of an overall majority. The Greens, another pro-independence party, won five seats.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the SNP, warned London over a second vote on independence, saying that any attempt to block it would be "picking a fight with the democratic wishes of the Scottish people.

"

"The only people who can decide the future of Scotland are the Scottish people - and no Westminster politician can or should stand in the way of that," she told Sky news.

Scots voted to remain in the United Kingdom in a 2014 referendum but that support shrunk after a majority of the UK chose to leave the European Union two years later.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote European Union London Independence United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.