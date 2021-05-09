Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in Parliament

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) The ruling Scottish National Party and the Scottish Greens won a majority of seats in this week's parliamentary vote, results of the vote count showed on Saturday.

With 87 Constituencies counted, the SNP controlled 63 seats in the 129-seat Scottish Parliament, just two mandates shy of an overall majority. The Greens, another pro-independence party, won five seats.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the SNP, warned London over a second vote on independence, saying that any attempt to block it would be "picking a fight with the democratic wishes of the Scottish people.

"The only people who can decide the future of Scotland are the Scottish people - and no Westminster politician can or should stand in the way of that," she told Sky news.

Scots voted to remain in the United Kingdom in a 2014 referendum but that support shrunk after a majority of the UK chose to leave the European Union two years later.