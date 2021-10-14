UrduPoint.com

Pro-Iran Militias Say Preparing Response To Israel's Alleged Attacks In Syria - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

Pro-Iran Militias Say Preparing Response to Israel's Alleged Attacks in Syria - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Iran-backed militia forces have vowed they will respond to Israeli attacks on their positions in the Palmyra region in Syria, Iranian UNews Press Agency reported on Thursday, citing a military source.

Earlier on Thursday, the Syrian armed forces reported that the Israeli air force attacked a number of targets south of Palmyra, killing one Syrian soldier and injuring three. However, the Israeli military declined to comment on the media reports when asked by Sputnik.

"We have decided to respond harshly to the aggression carried out in Palmyra," the source was quoted as saying by UNews.

The attack, according to the news outlet, targeted defense formations and locations where Shiite fighters were congregated.

The leadership of the Shiite armed formations said the Shiite militias remain in Syria to support Damascus in its fight against terrorist groups, primarily against ISIS (banned in Russia).

Iran-backed forces have been deployed in Syria at the invitation of Damascus to provide advisory assistance to the Syrian government forces in the fight against terrorism. Israel, in turn, has claimed that its military activities in Syria in the past few years are aimed against the hostile presence of Iran and its allies on the Israeli northern borders.

