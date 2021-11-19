UrduPoint.com

Pro-Iranian Forces Stroke US Base In Syria Last Month After Israeli Attacks - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 08:30 AM

Pro-Iranian Forces Stroke US Base in Syria Last Month After Israeli Attacks - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Pro-Iranian forces have carried out a drone attack on a US base in Syria in response to Israeli airstrikes on the Arab Republic, US media reported.

In late October, the US base of At Tanf came under a drone attack. The White House believes that the recent attack on its military base in Syria was "deliberate and coordinated" and the United States reserves the right to respond.

According to The New York Times newspaper, the base was attacked by five "suicide drones" but only two of them exploded. Most of the US soldiers were evacuated from the base after receiving a warning from Israeli intelligence.

US officials told The New York Times that the attack had been directed by Iran that supplied the proxy forces with the needed equipment.

Both US and Israeli officials said that the attack was a retaliation for several Israeli airstrikes on Syria.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Syria Iran White House Suicide New York United States October Media From Arab

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th November 2021

17 minutes ago
 ENOC Group, Air Chateau ink aviation fuel supply a ..

ENOC Group, Air Chateau ink aviation fuel supply agreement at Dubai Air Show

6 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Dubai Gover ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Dubai Government Excellence Programme

8 hours ago
 Ruler of Sharjah receives Minister of Justice

Ruler of Sharjah receives Minister of Justice

8 hours ago
 NATO Weapons May Encourage Kiev to Resolve Donbas ..

NATO Weapons May Encourage Kiev to Resolve Donbas Crisis by Force - Peskov

8 hours ago
 Illegal stock of 4851 bags fertilizer recovered

Illegal stock of 4851 bags fertilizer recovered

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.