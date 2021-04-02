UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pro-Kremlin Media Scramble To Dismiss Navalny Health Complaints

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 07:19 PM

Pro-Kremlin media scramble to dismiss Navalny health complaints

Pro-Kremlin media on Friday launched an offensive against jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny aiming to disprove his complaints of mistreatment and lack of medical attention at his penal colony

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Pro-Kremlin media on Friday launched an offensive against jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny aiming to disprove his complaints of mistreatment and lack of medical attention at his penal colony.

On Wednesday, 44-year-old Navalny announced he had launched a hunger strike demanding proper medical treatment in prison after experiencing severe back pain and numbness in his legs.

The opposition figure is serving a 2.5-year sentence on old fraud charges in a penal colony some 100 kilometres (62 miles) east of Moscow known for its harsh discipline.

The pro-Kremlin Life.ru news website on Friday published CCTV footage from what it said is Navalny's penal colony.

Several videos showing what looks like a prison dormitory show a man strongly resembling Navalny, dressed in a dark blue uniform with a shaven head.

The videos are dated March 26, just under two weeks after he was transferred to Penal Colony No. 2 outside the town of Pokrov and a day after he publicly said his health was deteriorating.

Describing Navalny as an "impudent simulator", Life.ru wrote that he was walking around and was disrespectful to prison authorities, although the published videos have no sound.

The website did not say how it obtained the footage.

-'Looks quite normal'- In posts on social media, Navalny has accused prison officials of "torture" through sleep deprivation and said he lost eight kilogrammes (18 Pounds) since arriving at the colony and before going on hunger strike.

On Wednesday he said the Kremlin-funded broadcaster RT (formerly Russia Today) was filming at his colony.

He added that the crew was led by Maria Butina, who was convicted in the United States for illegally acting as an agent of a foreign government and served more than five months in a correctional facility before being deported back to Russia in October 2019.

Butina on Friday confirmed she was at the Pokrov colony in a post on her Telegram channel, saying Navalny "looks quite normal".

She said the colony is "practically exemplary" and "resembles a pioneer camp", referring to Soviet summer camps.

"My wish for Alexei is that if you have committed a crime, be a man and serve your time."Navalny was arrested when he returned to Russia in January from Germany, where he had spent months recovering from a near-fatal poisoning he blames on the Kremlin.

Reached by AFP, Navalny's close ally Leonid Volkov said: "We do not comment on Kremlin infofeces."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Social Media Germany Man United States January March October 2019 Post Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Biden, Zelenskyy to Hold First Phone Call Amid Ten ..

53 seconds ago

CIS States Agree to Continue Coordination in Inter ..

55 seconds ago

US Agrees to Participate in Iran Nuclear Talks Wit ..

57 seconds ago

US 'open' to direct talks with Iran at nuclear mee ..

1 minute ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry lauds ..

4 minutes ago

Govt. decides not to go for any trade with India i ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.